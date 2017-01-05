FENTON, Roy Edward – Upper Rawdon/Truro, age 88. Roy passed away peacefully, with family by his side, in the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro on December 24, 2016. Born in Upper Rawdon, he was a son of the late Perry and Gladys (Casey) Fenton. Roy had various jobs during his lifetime. He was a truck driver, garage attendant (in Toronto), and grader/snow plow operator, retiring in 1991 from the Department of Highways. He was an avid reader, favouring westerns and author, John Grisham. He had a passion for travel, and after retirement, he travelled across Canada, and through parts of the United States, including Alaska. He travelled to Ireland twice, to the Scandinavian countries, to Spain and Morocco, and Australia. He crossed the Arctic Circle and kissed the Blarney Stone. His family was very special to him and he maintained the family homestead on Fenton’s Hill for many years, just so everyone in the family would have a home base. He is survived by brother, Ross, Brampton, ON; sisters, Beryl Watka, Charlton, MA; Beverly Fahey, East Noel; Sheila Robinson, Milford; sister-in-law, Joyce, ON; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother, William; sister, Beulah Holt; sister-in-law, Jean; brothers-in-law, Jerry, Ollie, Blon; and niece, Cathy. A funeral service was held December 27 in Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie, Rev. Canon David Fletcher officiated. Interment in Upper Rawdon Cemetery. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Roy’s family wishes to acknowledge with special thanks, Dr. George Burden, Roy’s family doctor for many years. We appreciate the wonderful staff at both Edinburg hall and at Fergus Hall, Truro, who made Roy feel welcome and cared for him so well. Thanks also to the staff on 3-D at CEHHC, who cared for Roy for the past four months. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Roy may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com