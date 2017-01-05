FLETCHER, Geoffery G. – age 47, West Gore/Truro, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family December 24, 2016 in Colchester East Hants Health Centre. Born in Windsor, he was a son of Laurie and Grace (Rowter) Fletcher. Geoffery enjoyed all outdoor activities especially hunting, biking, and 4×4 races. He loved Star Wars, dragons and wolves. Besides his parents, he is survived by his sister, Angela (Ross) Roulston; nephews, Kyle and Tyler, Upper Rawdon; grandmother, Marie Rowter, Caledonia; and special friend, Ross “Cary” Francis. He was predeceased by his grandparents, William and Dorothy Fletcher; grandfather, Miledge Rowter. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. There will be no visitation. A celebration of Geoffery’s life was held December 27 in West Gore Church of Christ, Rev. Angus R. MacDonald officiated. Interment to take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Special thanks to Dr. Stephanie Snow and the doctors and nurses at CEHHC. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Geoffery may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com