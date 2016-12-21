ENFIELD: Here are some of the occurrences East Hants RCMP, Enfield and Rawdon detachments, responded to during the period of Dec. 3 to Dec. 13.

Police, Enfield fire, and EHS responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Bakery Lane in Enfield on Dec. 3, near the finish location for the East Hants Christmas Parade. Upon investigation, police determined a medical issue was the cause of the collision.

RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter in Elmsdale that is believed to have occurred between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. The complainant said there was a window smashed to gain entry, but there appeared to be nothing taken. The matter remains under investigation.

Police received a report of a theft of gas from an Elmsdale gas station on Dec. 4. Police were told the thieve took off without paying for $6.50 in gas. The suspect is described as a dark haired female driving a white Chrysler 300. Police made a patrol but were unable to locate the suspect.

A complainant reported mischief to her property in Upper Kennetcook on Dec. 5. The male complainant told police fence posts on his land have been broken in his field and the animals had gotten loose. They have been rounded up, but it seems to be a recurring incident. Police will be monitoring the situation for further incidents.

RCMP responded to a break-and-enter in Belnan on Dec. 7. The caller told police someone had attempted to break into the back door of the residence to gain access to the building. The suspect was unsuccessful.

Police are investigating theft of tools and items from a secure construction trailer in Elmsdale on Dec. 9. The complainant reported to police that the padlock to the trailer was cut and numerous tools and items, valued over $5,000, were stolen. RCMP say the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

RCMP responded to four motor vehicle collisions throughout East Hants on Dec. 12 during the snowstorm.