From the Cruiser with Const. Shelley MacDonald

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP were left dealing with a variety of thefts and some motorists who were driving while they shouldn’t be between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8.

On Nov. 28, a man who was driving a GMC Sierra was pulled over on Highway 14 in Nine Mile River. Upon further investigation, police discovered his license had been suspended. He was given papers to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP are investigating a theft on Dec. 2 at a residence on Hwy b214 in Elmsdale. Police were told a male was spotted at the residence. He was gone upon arrival of police. The matter remains under investigation.

A woman learned that driving while disqualified has consequences on Dec. 1. Police pulled the driver, who was behind the wheel of a black KIA Forte, over on Highway 2 in Enfield.

Police were informed of a theft from motor vehicle that occurred between Dec. 4-5 in Enfield. Various items were stolen from the Honda Civic during the theft. The matter remains under investigation.

Personal property was taken during a theft from an unlocked motor vehicle on Dec. 5 in Enfield. It remains under investigation.

Police advise people to lock their cars and keep valuables out of their cars, especially with the Christmas season being prime target for thieves to be a Grinch.