From the Cruiser with Const. Shelley MacDonald

EAST HANTS: Here are the police briefs for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 from across East Hants as provided by Enfield RCMP Const. Shelley MacDonald.

RCMP received a report of theft from the Circle K Elmsdale Irving on Oct. 30. A young man reportedly left in a dark grey Honda four-door without paying for $53 in gas. The incident was reported for information purposes.

A 42-year-old Halifax man is facing a slew of charges and fines after being stopped on Highway 102 in Elmsdale on Nov. 3 by an officer for traffic enforcement. The man was recorded as speeding; his drivers license was revoked; he failed to display his license plate; and was driving his unregistered vehicle without insurance.

Police are investigating a theft of a motor vehicle between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Blois Road in MacPhee’s Corner. Stolen was a 2016 John Deere 1025R yellow yard tractor. The matter remains under investigation.

RCMP have identified a suspect in a dangerous driving complaint on Highway 2 in Milford on Nov. 1. The suspect was driving a 2002 blue four door Jetta and is alleged to have done burnouts in the parking lot at the old Sterling parking lot. There were lots of youth around. Police continue their investigation into the incident.

Police received an incident of mischief from Highway2 36 in Stanley. The complainant found windows broken out of a trailer in the woods and rocks inside. It was also wet. Police believe it took place between Oct,. 29 and Nov. 1. A possible suspect has been identified. The matter remains under investigation.

A 26-year-old Newport Corner man faces possible charges from police after the side-by-side he was in control of flipped off the road in South Rawdon on Nov. 4. The side-by-side had two people on board.The man—the driver—suffered serious head and chest injuries from the mishap. Police say he had no helmet or seat-belt on. Police say charges are possible for allegedly driving the vehicle on the main road.

RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter into a residence on Indian Road in Mill Village on the morning of Nov. 6. It reportedly took place between 5:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. that day. Among the missing items is a 52 inch fluid LCD TV. The door to the home was unlocked. The matter remains under investigation.

Police officers issued 20 traffic infractions—not including warnings—during the week. Most of them were for speeding.