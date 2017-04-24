EAST HANTS: As the nice weather approached in the month of March, firefighters heard “the sounds of their people” aplenty in Maitland, Stewiacke, Enfield, Nine Mile River, Kennetcook, and Mount Uniacke.

This month, we have Stewiacke Volunteer Fire Department joining to begin reporting their monthly calls and upcoming events.

In Maitland, they had 13 calls, led by six medical assist calls. They also responded to three grass fires, two motor vehicle collisions, one mutual aid for a water rescue and one mutual aid structure fire.

Stewiacke Volunteer Fire had a busy month of hearing their tones 27 times during the month of March. That number was led by 16 pages for medical assists.

The firefighters in the Colchester County community also responded for five motor vehicle collisions; two mutual aid requests from a neighbouring community; one CO detector alarm; one public assists; one chimney fire; and one grass fire.

For Kennetcook Volunteer Fire, they had 11 calls for service, led by four medical assists and four mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department. They also had one motor vehicle collision call, one fire, and one standby at their hall call.

For Enfield Volunteer Fire, they responded to 27 calls for service in the month, with the bulk of those calls being 20 medical assists. They also were paged out twice for mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments; two motor vehicle collisions; one fire alarm activation; and one power lines down.

Nine Mile River & District Volunteer Fire responded to 11 calls during March. They were paged for five medical assists; five mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department; and one motor vehicle collision.

For Elmsdale in March, they had 17 calls, led by 10 medical assists. They were also paged out for three alarm activations, three motor vehicle collisions, and one fire.