EAST HANTS: Here are the calls for the month of July for fire departments in East Hants and Stewiacke who provided their information to us.

In Elmsdale, fire crews were paged out 24 times, led by 10 medical assists; six fire calls; four fire alarm activations and four motor vehicle collisions.

Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire responded to 17 calls in the month, with six of those being medical assists. They also were called out for three mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department; three motor vehicle collisions; two structure fires; two brush fires; and one fire investigations.

For Maitland fire, they had five calls in July—four of them were medical assists. They also had one fire call. The department just held their seventh annual car show on Aug. 19.

Nine Mile River volunteer fire department responded to seven calls for service during the month, led by three mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments. They also were paged for two medical assists; one motor vehicle collision; and one fire alarm activation.

For Enfield Volunteer Fire Department, they had a whopping 34 calls during what was a busy month. That was led by 13 medical assists, closely followed by 11 motor vehicle collisions. They were also toned out for six mutual aid requests to other fire departments; two fire alarm activations; one lift assist and one structure fire.

Stewiacke Volunteer fire department had a quiet month with just 13 calls for the month, led by nine medical assist calls. They also responded to two motor vehicle collisions, one possible brush fire (which turned out to be a controlled burn), and one commercial fire alarm activation.

For Kennetcook, they had 11 calls, led by six mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments. The firefighters also were paged out for three medical assists and two fire calls.