EAST HANTS: It was a busy month for many East Hants and Stewiacke area volunteer fire departments in August.

Enfield Fire responded to a total of 26 calls in the month. That was led by 16 medical assists. They were also paged out for five motor vehicle collisions; three mutual aid request to neighbouring departments; one brush fire; and one structure fire.

The department wishes to remind motorists that school is starting up now and to watch for the extra traffic and kids.

For Maitland Fire, they had six calls, led by three medical assists. They also had two motor vehicle collisions and one mutual aid request for a sign on fire.

Kennetcook fire responded to three medical assists, one motor vehicle collision; and two mutual aid request to a neighbouring department.

There was seven calls for service for Nine Mile River Fire in the month of August. That was led by three motor vehicle collisions and three medical assists. They also had one mutual aid request to a neighbouring department.

Elmsdale Fire responded to nine calls during the month. That list included four medical assists; three motor vehicle collisions; and two fires.

Uniacke had 16 calls for the month of August, led by eight medical assistance calls. They were also paged out for four motor vehicle collisions; two structure fires; and one other call.

For Stewiacke Fire, it was busy for the Colchester County department with 25 calls during the 31 days of the month. They responded to 14 medical assists; three motor vehicle collisions; two vehicle fires; one possible structure fire; one request to standby at their station for a neighbouring department; one possible woods fire; one mutual aid request to a neighbouring department for a motor vehicle collision; and one grass/brush fire.

If you’re looking at ways to help out in the community, being a volunteer firefighter is one way to do just that. Each department is always looking at recruiting new members. Just drop by each fire department during a training night to see what being a volunteer firefighter is all about and if it’s for you.