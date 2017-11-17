From the Firehouse – October calls

ENFIELD: Here are the calls for October as provided to us from volunteer fire departments in Elmsdale; Enfield; Stewiacke; Kennetcook; Maitland; Nine Mile River; and Mount Uniacke.

Enfield Fire responded to a total of 30 calls in the month of October. Of those, 15 were medical assistance; five mutual aid to neighbouring departments; five motor vehicle collisions; two fire alarm activation; one investigation; and one power lines aching.

Chief Terry MacAloney had a message for residents.

“I would like to remind everyone that uses wood fire appliances, with the cold weather starting soon, to please clean and inspect the appliance and flues.”

Enfield Fire recognized the following achievements by their firefighters at their recently held dinner and dance at the Quality Inn Halifax Airport.

Honoured for five years of service was John Cummings; for 15 years Dave Dixon; and for 20 years with the department, Fire Chief Terry MacAloney and Paul Bolivar.

In Maitland, they responded to five calls, led by three medical assists. They also had one motor vehicle collision and one other assist calls.

As part of Maitland’s Annual Christmas Festival, join the fire department for a turkey supper at the Maitland Fire Hall on Sat. Nov. 25 from 4 – 6 pm. $12 for adults, $6 children under 12 and preschoolers free.

Also, mark your calendars for our annual Christmas Bazaar on Sat. Dec. 2, 10 am to noon, at the fire hall, dime auction, cake walk, cafe, face painting and SANTA.

Elmsdale Fire responded to 25 calls during the month, led by 14 medical assists. They also had five fire calls; four motor vehicle collisions; and two alarm activations.

For Nine Mile River Fire, they had 11 calls, with six mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments leading the way. The fire department was also paged for four medical assistance calls and one fire alarm.

The department is recruiting and those interested are encouraged to stop in at their hall at 7 p.m. during training on Wednesday nights.

For Stewiacke Fire, they had a busy month with 19 calls for service. They responded to eight medical assistance; four motor vehicle collisions; two mutual aid motor vehicle collisions; one fire alarm; one mutual aid brush fire; one skid-steer fire (vehicle); one car fire; and one mutual aid request to a barn fire, which they were cancelled from as they responded.

Kennetcook fire had 11 calls during the month, with six of those being mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department. They also had five medical assists.

In Mount Uniacke, Uniacke & District fire had 10 calls during October, led by four medical assists. They also responded to two mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department; two structure fires; one fire alarm activation; and one motor vehicle collision.