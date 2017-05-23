EAST HANTS: Volunteer firefighters in East Hants and Stewiacke responded to just shy of 130 calls (total combined responses) for service during the month of April

Calls for service this month are reported from Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire; Enfield Volunteer Fire; Kennetcook Volunteer Fire; Nine Mile River & District Volunteer Fire; Elmsdale Fire & Emergency Services; and Stewiacke Volunteer Fire Department.

For Uniacke & District Fire, they had 16 calls, led by eight medical assists. That was followed by three mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department; two brush fires; one structure fire; one motor vehicle collision; and one vehicle fire.

In Enfield, they had 25 calls last month, with 10 medical assists topping their call numbers for April. They also had seven illegal burn calls; three mutual aid requests; three motor vehicle collisions; one brush fire; and one fire alarm activation call.

Fire Chief Terry MacAloney said they’re seeing an increase in the amount of illegal burn calls, so he is reminding residents to check the DNR Burn Restriction website at https://novascotia.ca/burnsafe/ before doing any outside burning. Residents can’t burn between the hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. any day.

For Nine Mile River fire, they had 26 calls—24 of them were mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments. They also had two medical assist calls.

Elmsdale Fire & Emergency Services responded to 23 calls for service in April, led by 13 medical assists. They were also paged out for four motor vehicle collisions; five fires; and one CO detector.

In Kennetcook, firefighters responded to 11 calls, with five medical assists and five mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments leading the way. They also had one grass fire call.

For Stewiacke Volunteer Fire, they responded to 17 medical assists; seven grass/brush fires; two mutual aid request to neighbouring departments (both for structure fires); one fire alarm activation; and one motor vehicle collision.