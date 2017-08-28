By Kim Stoodley

SOUTH MAITLAND: Conditions may not have been ideal for wave watching, but a little bit of light rain did not deter the almost 50 people who attended the 10th anniversary of the Fundy Tidal Interpretive Centre, and took in the Tidal Bore experience of the Shubenacadie River.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Fundy Tidal Interpretive Centre, built by volunteers in South Maitland, had its 10th anniversary, and celebrated the occasion with cake and refreshments with visitors from around the globe.

Anita Benedict, town crier of East Hants, opened the festivities, and introduced the Warden of East Hants, Jim Smith. After a welcome from the Warden, and a presentation from staff, visitors mingled through the exhibit area, then headed out down the trail to the observation deck, to experience the phenomena of the Tidal Bore.

Eldon Hebb, Councilor for District 3 as well as Tourism Officer, April McLean were among those on hand to offer support, and celebrate the centre’s special day.

When asked about the success of the centre, Warden Smith said, ‘It’s an important piece of tourist strategy, to develop tourism in rural parts of the municipality.’ Whatever they’re doing seems to be working, as the centre is looking at 30,000 visitors this year, up from the average 10,000.

The Interpretive Centre staff and exhibits explain the phenomena of the “reversing river” and the Tidal Bore, as well as describe the rich heritage of the area.

While the centre, home to the Black Duck, also offers guided walks along a wetland walking trail, it seems the main attraction would have to be watching the Tidal Bore from the ‘look off’.

A Tidal Bore is the first wave of the incoming tide that enters the river as the ocean tides come in. As the water forces its way up the river traveling at 10-15km/h, the tide forms a crest and forces shifts in the sandbars which cause the wave, and the river to reverse its flow.

A crowd of approximately 50 people from various parts of the world gathered on the observation deck on Saturday in anticipation of this wave, while staff member Robin White gave the interpretive talk, answered questions and kept everyone engaged while pointing out various changes to the landscape throughout the process.

Along with the wave and influx of rushing water that quickly filled the river, came the rafts. Local rafting companies will take groups out on to the Shubenacadie River, timing it with the Tidal Bore and they have become part of the wave watching experience at the Centre, as onlookers waved down to the rafters who were cheering and waving in return.

If you would like to visit the Fundy Tidal Interpretive Centre, you can find them at 9865 Route 236 South Maitland. They are open daily from 9 a.m. –5 p.m., during the months of May – Oct.

And don’t forget to wish them a Happy 10th Anniversary!