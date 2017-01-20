Government has reached a tentative agreement with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union. The agreement will be recommended to members by the union’s provincial executive.

“I’m pleased to have reached this point,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Karen Casey. “Both government and the union worked hard to come to this agreement. Now the members will have their opportunity to vote through ratification.”

As part of the agreement, work to rule action will be suspended and phased out beginning Jan. 23. Government has begun working with school boards and the union to begin that transition.

The last agreement with teachers expired on July 31, 2015.

Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until the agreement is ratified by union members.