HANTS EAST: Voters in Hants East between the ages of 18-25 have never had the opportunity to vote Green in a provincial election. Candidate Jenn Kang wanted to change that. The Green Party Candidate has been busy touring Hants East, getting to know the landscape and the people.

The Weekly Press: What spurred your decision to run?

Kang: There wasn’t someone actively running, and nobody ran in the last election, and so I realized that anyone between the ages of 18-25 has never had the chance provincially to vote green, and I wanted to make that happen.

Weekly Press: What are some of the top issues that you see?

Kang: Kelly wanted to know why some government officials get full pensions after just two years, when others need to work 20-25 years or more and she was curious to know why. Cory and Kathy are concerned about the potholes, Doug cares about property taxes, I’ve spoken to a number of small business owners who support the idea of a minimum income for Nova Scotians but are very concerned about where that money is expected to come from, because as a small business owner they can’t really afford to pay their employees more.

To be honest, I’m very muchly still learning (about the issues). I hope to be a representative of Hants East and I hope to learn as much as I can about what Hants East cares about and I will make those my priorities.

Weekly Press: Why run for the Green party?

Kang: I feel very aligned with the green policy platform. I was asked when I put in my application if there was anything in the green party platform that I disagreed with, and there isn’t. So one, there was the space and a need, and two, it’s very aligned with my beliefs and my values.

Weekly Press: Is there still a stigma around the green party?

Kang: Yes, definitely. Honestly, I think my role is one- to be better than nothing because that’s what the option was before I signed up and two, to represent the green party in a positive way and not to do any damage. That was one of my hesitations, Will I become one more well meaning person that perpetuates the stereotype that the green party isn’t a legitimate party.

Weekly Press: You do live in St Croix, which is close to the Hants East border, has this hindered your campaign so far?

Kang: Not yet, not that I’ve heard of. It’s an awareness thing. Many people, myself included, didn’t know that a person can live in one district and vote in another. I appreciated that on the candidate can choose to vote in the riding they live, or the riding their running in, and that their spouse, if they have one can choose the same.

Weekly Press: And you decided to vote in West Hants?

Kang: I did, yes.

Weekly Press: What is your reasoning behind that?

Kang: The candidate there actually has some traction, where as we have a strong incumbent here and two very strong candidates with a lot of experience.

Weekly Press:Whats something you would like the people of Hants East to know about you?

Kang: That I am interested in them, and what matters to them. I extend an open invitation, if anyone would like to invite me for a cup of tea, I would love to talk to anyone who has opinions to share, dreams for the future, complaints about the present.