ENFIELD: Halifax District RCMP is asking for public’s help to identify a person of interest in relation to a theft which occurred at a residence on Springreen Drive in Enfield.
Investigators would like to speak with this individual. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902- 490-5020. Should callers wish to remain anonymous, they can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 + your message to CRIMES (274637) or by secure online tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.