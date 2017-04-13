ELDERBANK: Halifax District RCMP is requesting public assistance following two recent break and enters that occurred on Gate Rd.
On April 1, RCMP responded to a break and enter at a cabin and a storage container on Gate Rd. that resulted in several items being stolen. The thefts occurred sometime between March 28 and April 1. The following items were stolen:
- three chainsaws (various makes)
- Honda generator
- a red 2004 Suzuki ATV
- a red 1998 Polaris ATV
On April 8, RCMP responded to a second break and enter at a cabin on Gate Rd. that resulted in several items being stolen. The thefts took place between March 4 and April 8. Several storage containers were also targeted. The following items were stolen:
- 14′ Princeton aluminum boat with blue stripe on side
- four 8′ kayaks – various colours with the word “DEMO” on the side
- six life jackets
- 303 Lee Enfield bolt action rifle
- .22 rifle – semi-automatic with scope and two magazines (unknown make)
- .22 rifle – single shot (unknown make)
The North Central RCMP detachment is continuing to investigate these break and enters. RCMP would like to remind property owners to check their properties on a regular basis and to avoid leaving firearms at a seasonal residence. Local residents are asked to report any suspicious activity to police as your observant actions may assist in solving crime in your community.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Should yaou wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.