ELDERBANK: Halifax District RCMP is requesting public assistance following two recent break and enters that occurred on Gate Rd.

On April 1, RCMP responded to a break and enter at a cabin and a storage container on Gate Rd. that resulted in several items being stolen. The thefts occurred sometime between March 28 and April 1. The following items were stolen:

three chainsaws (various makes)

Honda generator

a red 2004 Suzuki ATV

a red 1998 Polaris ATV

On April 8, RCMP responded to a second break and enter at a cabin on Gate Rd. that resulted in several items being stolen. The thefts took place between March 4 and April 8. Several storage containers were also targeted. The following items were stolen:

14′ Princeton aluminum boat with blue stripe on side

four 8′ kayaks – various colours with the word “DEMO” on the side

six life jackets

303 Lee Enfield bolt action rifle

.22 rifle – semi-automatic with scope and two magazines (unknown make)

.22 rifle – single shot (unknown make)

The North Central RCMP detachment is continuing to investigate these break and enters. RCMP would like to remind property owners to check their properties on a regular basis and to avoid leaving firearms at a seasonal residence. Local residents are asked to report any suspicious activity to police as your observant actions may assist in solving crime in your community.