LANTZ: Three players from East Hants had a hand in Football Nova Scotia’s U-16 team capturing gold during the inaugural Atlantic Bowl six-aside tournament, held as part of the Football Canada Cup.

Kye Swansburg of Enfield; Jordan Patey of Lantz; and Jonah Rhind, also of Lantz; all were members of the squad that went undefeated at the tournament, hosted at Acadia University in Wolfville in mid-July. Nova Scotia edged New Brunswick 46-38 in the championship. All three play out of the Dragons Minor Football Program in Fall River.

“I thought it was pretty cool that we could win it all,” said Patey. “It’s the first year for the tournament and we got it started the right way.

“It was more fast pace than the regular game.”

Swansburg, who used to play soccer before taking up football a couple of years ago, agreed. He had been selected to the team that won Football Canada Cup gold in Montreal in 2016 before an injury took him off the team.

“We went undefeated so it showed we worked hard for the medal,” said Swansburg. “I feel we did our province proud winning it all.”

Rhind said winning gold made all the work worth it.

“To win gold was pretty amazing,” he said. “It’s pretty special given its my first year playing football.”

It was Patey’s and Rhind’s first year playing the sport.

“I saw more of my friends playing the game, so I thought I would give it a try,” Rhind said.

Participants in the six aside tournament included: New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Patey, 15, said the tournament was fun for him.

“It was great to be taught different skills and plays by the coaches we had,” he said. “I am taking away all the skills I learned and hope to bring that to the high school football level at Lockview.”

Swansburg, 13, said he the icing on the good week of football was winning gold.

“There were a lot of good memories for myself, and that gold medal tops it off perfectly,” he said.