BROOKFIELD: The mood was jovial at Larry Harrison’s campaign wrap up at the Brookfield Golf and Country Club. The progressive conservative MLA was re-elected by astounding numbers.

Harrison won with 3,360 votes, 1,500 more votes than his nearest running mate, Liberal Matthew Rushton who had 1,780 votes. NDP candidate Janet Moulton recorded 1,511 votes.

Harrison was first elected in 2013, regaining the seat back to PC from then MLA Gary Burrill. Although he did serve in the official opposition, he said with tonight’s results, he’s genuinely excited to return to the house.

“We had very little input on legislation last time, because the gap was so large,” he said during the celebrations for his win. “This time, the gap as narrowed and I think we’re going to have to do a lot of collaboration and that, to me, is going to be a good thing.

“We will have a lot more input on legislation than we did before.”

And Harrison knows exactly what legislation he wants collaboration on.

“It’s going to be health care, not only physical health care but mental health care as well,” he said.

“We need to get the education system so that teachers are able to go to work and enjoy it, and actually teach instead of look after behaviour or do administrative stuff all the time.”

After thanking his supporters, family, and all of those who worked on his 30-day campaign, Harrison admitted he’s ready for life to get back to normal but says he can’t wait to see where a minority government takes the province.

“We just have to set a different tone.”

Check back for updates for comment from Janet Moulton and Matthew Rushton.