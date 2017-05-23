STEWIACKE: Before Nova Scotians head to the polls on May 30, The Weekly Press will be conducting Q and A style interviews with candidates in Colchester-Musqudoboit Valley and Hants East. Up first, PC incumbent in Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley Larry Harrison sat down with our newsroom.

The Weekly Press: What spurred your decision to re-offer?

Harrison: I think we have a good chance this time. We really do. And being in the position we’ve been in for the last three years didn’t really lend to having much resources to influence legislation. So I’m really excited —and I really am —about getting in there and having some influence on the legislation, certainly more than we’ve had. Because all we could do was basically criticize what was coming out. But being able to add to it, that to me is exciting so I’m hoping that’s going to happen.

The Weekly Press: So how were the last three-and-a-half-years?

Harrison: I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve met a lot of good people from all parties. A lot of them are very caring, are very smart, and we just have to get that mindset all together

We have that opportunity. That’s why we are there. To do just that. To listen. We’re not all smart in everything. Someone is going to come up with a good idea and put a lot of things in place, but there might be another little bit here that could be added, and a little bit there that could be added and we can come up with something that’s really going to make a difference, hey, that would be my ultimate design of government.

The Weekly Press: What were some of the highlights of your first term?

Harrison: My highlights have been on an individual basis. Trying to help people sort through the bureaucracy, one lady I dealt with a while ago that moved back here from out west and she had a list as long as your arm as things that were wrong with her. She was in and out of emergencies and clinics, but no family doctor, therefore she couldn’t be recommended to specialists. She couldn’t get any prescriptions and emergency couldn’t make recommendations either. I got her a doctor, and that’s been great. They’re the nice things that happens.

The Weekly Press: That leads into my next question, what have been the lows?

Harrison: Sometimes getting through the bureaucracies are difficult. I wish things were a little bit easier in that respect. Again, I believe if I have anything to say about it, I’m going to make it easier for people to access the information that they need.

It could be a lot easier than what it is. And there could be some flexibility in there too. I know there’s rules and they have to be hard because they’re dealing with so many people, but there is the odd time when a person just doesn’t fit into that and we just have to be a little bit more flexible so I would like to see a movement towards that flexibility.

The Weekly Press: Recently you’ve been holding your Larry Listens meetings, what are you listening to?

Harrison: There’s been a lot of road issues, no question about it, that’s huge on everybody’s minds. There’s always questions about education.

But the roads, that’s what people are passionate about, really really passionate about, and they have a right to be.

The Weekly Press: What about Alton Gas, how often does that come up?

Harrison: It hasn’t. It has not yet, I’m not saying it won’t but it really hasn’t surfaced yet either in the Larry is listening, or in the door to door or any other way really. But I think people know this is a done deal. The Liberals have passed it and it’s going, I guess you just have to keep your fingers crossed that nothing is going to happen to the environment, that’s all. I’ve got to trust the folks to a certain extent, the scientists, that they’re doing something helpful, not negative. But, people get scared and you have to be patient with that.

The Weekly Press: Earlier you mentioned you were really excited abut the possibilities this time, why Team Jamie Baillie for you?

Harrison: Look, to get that man in a room, and just have him talk about what he would like to do and so on, he is a smart man, and he really does care. I think he can do a good job.

The Weekly Press: What’s something that you want your constituents and voters to know about you?

Harrison: I hope they know that I’m approachable. Really, because there’s nothing worse than trying to go through something and having no one listen, or understand.

I would like people to know that they have the ability to approach and have me listen to care. That was my former profession anyway and I carry that into this, because for me it’s a natural fit.