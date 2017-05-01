STEWIACKE: Colchester – Musquodoboit Valley Progressive Conservative party candidate and incumbent Larry Harrison, welcomed the general election call by Premier Stephen McNeil on April 30.

First elected in 2013, Harrison says he welcomes the chance to represent the riding again.

“People need doctors, they want jobs and they are worried about their future,” says Harrison. As the Progressive Conservative candidate, I will lead a positive and proactive campaign that not only represents our party but continues to build on my dedication and experience to listen to the people of Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley.”

He says roads remain a priority from many he is hearing from.

“Over the next few weeks I will go door-to-door listening to what voters have to say about the future of Colchester- Musquodoboit Valley. Our campaign will be about health care, education and I will especially hold the Liberals accountable for the neglected roads. During my recent series of ‘Larry is Listening’ meetings throughout the area, road conditions were discussed consistently and with anger and frustration at every meeting,” said Harrison.

Harrison says provincial Leader, Jamie Baillie and the Progressive Conservative Party will clearly demonstrate to Nova Scotians that we are the best equipped to improve health care, education and help create jobs.

“I am the candidate that possesses deep community roots and tireless passion for working with people to understand the needs of the citizens of Colchester – Musquodoboit Valley. I will continue to build on my dedication and experience to continue caring for our communities.”