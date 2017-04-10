MILFORD: The Hants East Rural High Tigers rugby boys and girls rugby squads kicked off their seasons on April 8, getting all the final touches of game play in before the regular season begins.

The Tigers were among the teams participating in the annual Icebreaker tournament hosted by Lockview High at the all-weather field in Burnside, near Dartmouth Crossing.

In the game reporter Pat Healey was able to get to, HERH tied Northumberland 10-10. Checkout game action photos by clicking here to view them.

It was HERH’s fourth and final game of the mini-tournament.