HILL, Gordon Elroy – Age 77 of West St. Andrews, passed away December 10, 2017 at home. Born in Noel Shore, he was a son of the late Thompson and Wilma (Hill) Densmore. Elroy was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed gardening, working in the woods, working at his wood pile with Paul and Terry. Elroy enjoyed fishing and looked forward to his yearly fishing trip to Lake Alma with his brother, Paul and nephew, Timmy. You could find him in the early mornings and evenings gathered at Tim Horton’s with his buddies. Every morning after Tim’s he went to Eric Nielsen’s Spring Shop to make sure things were set up for the day there. He loved spending time at the camp as well as the cottage. He loved his visits from his grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He had a 35-year career with Lafarge Canada. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Elva; daughters, Cindy (David) Holder, Brenda (Paul) Hunt, Tracy Hill (Kevin McMichael); son, Gordon (Kim); grandchildren, Jennifer, Darren, Brandon, Connor, Michael, Tim, Chelsea, Cory and Emily; great-grandchildren, Declan and Jace; brothers, Paul (Betty) Densmore, Ashley (Joanne) Densmore; sisters, Esther Wallace (Tom Murphy), Mabel Densmore and Marsha (Larry) Weatherbee; special niece, Stephanie Hines and many other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Russell. A Celebration of Elroy’s Life was held December 14 in Ettinger Funeral Home, Rev. Ron Frampton officiated. Reception will follow at the West St. Andrews, Community Hall. Special thanks to the VON, the Palliative Care team, and Dr. Lionel Hindler for all their care and support during Elroy’s illness. Donations in memory may be made to the SPCA Colchester Branch. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Elroy may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com