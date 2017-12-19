HILLIER, William “Bill” C. – Age 69, of Enfield, passed away suddenly on December 16, 2017 in Colchester East Hants Health Centre. Born in North Sydney, he was a son of the late William and Evelyn (Kendall) Hillier. Bill was a member of the Royal Canadian Navy for 28 years and upon retirement he served as a Commissionaire. He loved traveling the world and was privileged to serve on the first Canadian Navy ship to enter Russian waters. Bill was a do-er and liked to keep busy, often helping others. He and Dorothy enjoyed traveling across Canada. Bill was devoted to his family and friends. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife and best friend, Dorothy (Riley); his son, Robert (Emily Genge), Victoria, BC; his daughter, Mary-Ellen (Justice Potter), Dartmouth; sisters, Linda (Brian) Hirtle, Cambridge; Cathy Finney, North Sydney; brother, John (Belinda) Hillier, North Sydney; nine nephews and seven nieces; special aunt, Margie Ramsey, North Sydney. Bill was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Mary Riley; many aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held 1-3pm, Thursday, December 28 in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie. Legion members are asked to gather at 230pm for a legion service to be held at 245pm. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3pm, Rev. Lori Ramsey officiating. Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Lung Association of NS or a charity of your choice. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Bill may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com