Hopewell named Softball Canada’s Coach of the Year

EAST HANTS: After an impressive year on the ball diamond, Chris Hopewell has been honoured for his contribution to softball, being named the Home Run Sports Coach of the Year by Softball Canada.

Hopewell, who has been a dominant figure in East Hants’ softball community for decades, led the East Hants Mastodons to a national championship this year as head coach.

“Very fortunate to have received the coaching award last night,” said Hopewell on twitter. “It was an experience that I will not soon forget as I was able to witness Hall inductions, awards presentations and the passion for Softball in Canada.”

Also honoured locally were: Dave Houghton, who was inducted into the Softball Canada Hall of Fame (Builder); and Clinton Harvey, who received the Home Run Sports Umpire of the Year Award.