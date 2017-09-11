HUBLEY, David Oscar James – Age 84, of Milford passed away on August 30, 2017 in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro. Born in Seabright, he was a son of the late Lester and Geraldine (MacDonald) Hubley. He was a licensed pilot and deep-sea diver. David was a partner and operator of Nova Scotia Sand and Gravel Ltd. and owned and managed David Hubley Developments Ltd. Although officially retired several years ago, he continued to be active in many projects – most recently with A&A Aggregates Ltd. David was a driving force behind the construction of the Milford Recreation Centre, East Hants Swimming Pool, and was involved for many years in the betterment of his community. He was known for having many interests and for being interested in many. He was firm, fair and fearless and a true entrepreneur. David and his beloved wife Janet were avid travelers and whether camping or driving across Canada with their sons, flying to remote parts of the world or nestled in their trusty motor home, they enjoyed countless miles and years of travel and loved Mexico. There were few places he hadn’t seen, few subjects that didn’t light up his blue eyes in lively excitement, and almost nothing he couldn’t fix or invent. David chose to live his life fully and with no regrets. He had a special love of music, played guitar and enjoyed the camaraderie of hunting/fishing trips with friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet (Lohnes); sons, Michael (Michele), Cohasset, MA; Gregory (Wanda), Elmsdale; sisters, Joan (Bruce) Rawlinson, Betteann Day, Janice (Cameron) Sleep; brother, Robert (Jeanne); grandchildren, Ryan (Erin), Lindsey (Adam), Drew, Ben; step grandchildren, Cosimo (Allison), Nicolas; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Lorne, Wallace and Charles. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home. A private service and committal will be held. A Celebration of David’s life was held September 5 in the Milford Rec Hall. David’s family wishes to thank the Palliative Care Staff at the CEHHC for their wonderful care and compassion to David and his family. Donations may be made to the Milford Recreation Association, The Lions Milford Park or a charity of your choice. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of David may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com