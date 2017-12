East Uniacke: At 9:36 a.m. on December 2, East Hants District RCMP responded to a call of found human remains in a wooded area off East Uniacke Rd. The remains were found by a hunter who was in the area.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service is assisting the RCMP with this investigation and an autopsy will be conducted. The RCMP’s Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit is investigating this matter, which is ongoing.