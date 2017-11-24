Hundreds turnout for tree lighting in Elmsdale

Patrick Healey
ELMSDALE: It was a great evening out to kickoff the holiday season as the tree in the Elmsdale square was lit up before hundreds of people–both young and old.

Capping off the tree lighting was a almost four-minute long fireworks show which wowed the crowd.

The tree didn’t light up at first but as soon as the fireworks began, it did much to the unknown of those who were facing Elmsdale Landscaping and the fireworks show.

Hot chocolate and glow sticks were provided by Keller Williams.

