ENFIELD: Beth Oakley doesn’t want to think of the possible outcomes that could have been after a car crashed into the basement of her White Road home.

Oakley, her husband and son were asleep at 4:30 a.m. when a Mazda 6 slammed into the side of their home, awakening the entire family. East Hants RCMP and Enfield Fire were paged to the scene.

Exactly what led to the car landing into the basement of the Oakley’s home isn’t quite known. It appears the car reversed up through the neighbours property—as tracks in the grass indicate—and right into the basement, where 80 per cent of time Oakley’s son and his friends play.

“It was like a bomb went off,” said Oakley in an interview a day after the Aug. 26 incident outside the now boarded up side of the house on White Road. “I knew something had hit our house, I didn’t know what or how hard.

“We were in a panic to see if our son was okay. As soon as we knew he was okay, my husband was out on the front porch trying to see what had hit and where it hit.”

She went to the back deck and called 911 o she could hear. The smoke detector then started going off while she was on the phone, because of the burning rubber from the car.

“The dispatcher said she was sending Enfield Fire immediately,” she said. “My son walked down our basement stairs and said “Dad…” My husband looked in and said ‘Holy … there’s a car in our basement.’”

The main thing for Oakley is that everyone is okay and was not injured in the incident.

Oakley said there is damage to the support in the corner of the house, so they are staying at her sister-in-law’s just up the road.

“The insurance adjuster will be here Monday to tell us whether the entire structure has been damaged or not,” he said. “That’s our worse fear and the worst case scenario.”

She said any other time there would have been someone, likely her son and his friends, in that corner of the room where the car went through.

“The what ifs run through your head,” he said. “When my son has friends over that’s right where they sleep on the sectional. That’s where we also watch TV.”

Sgt. Dwayne Kelly with East Hants RCMP said the Mazda 6 was driven by a 15-year-old youth. A traffic analyst was brought in to investigate the cause.

“We are having a mechanical examination done to see if there was anything mechanical that caused this,” he said.

There are several scenarios floating around as rumours as to what took place. Police are trying to determine which story is accurate so they can lay charges.

He did confirm one thing from the crash.

“There was no one in the vehicle when it entered the home,” said Kelly.