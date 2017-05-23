COLCHESTER-MUSQUODOBOIT VALLEY: Janet Moulton, the NDP candidate for Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley recently talked with The Weekly Press about the issues important to her, and what she intents to do for residents if she is elected May 30.

Weekly Press: What spurred your decision to run?

Moulton: I ended up helping Gary (NDP leader Gary Burrill) on his campaign, because I believe in him. I helped, just making calls and things like that. During the summer last year someone asked me if I would run. I was actually on the committee looking for candidates and we had some, but after being asked if I would consider it, I thought about it over my vacation to Newfoundland and came back, went to a training session and said that’s it. Between all of the support from the party and the training I felt I had something to offer so I put my name forward.

Weekly Press: What are some of the issues you’re hearing in the riding?

Moulton: Sometimes it’s more things that are not part of the provincial government’s responsibilities, except for the roads, but there’s a lot of mention of the schools and the health side of things. Everything from seniors to children. People are concerned about where their three year old will be going to school, the quality of the education their getting. A lot of people really haven’t thought about it, so when I go and say, is there anything on your mind, most times they say no. I’m waiting to get some feedback on that.

Weekly Press: Why the NDP?

Moulton: Their social values align so well with mine. The things that are not in the news, the things like poverty, it’s something that resonates with me because of my own children who are in their 20s and 30s and aren’t able to get jobs and are still working $12 an hour jobs and not able to get employment that they’re trained for. I have two mothers that are in seniors homes and it’s a very serious situation there because they don’t have the money to have enough people to work there and provide programming for them and supports for people, for instance, who are blind.

I say I’m either going to do something or sit back and complain, and I’m not a complainers so I want to be positive about things and want to think that we can make progress and improve society and the Nova Scotian experience

Weekly Press: What’s something you would like voters to know about you

Moulton: Something that really doesn’t come up is that I’m not from Nova Scotia, I’m from Newfoundland but I’ve lived here for the majority of my life. My family is here, this is a fantastic province, it has so many resources and people who are well trained who really want to be used to their full capacity.

Weekly Press: Anything else you would like to add?

Moulton: If we could go back to Gary, his passion to do the right thing is great. I believe we need a leader who can do that. Some of the horrific things that have been happening have been done by angry people and they don’t understand the needs of poverty and of food banks and those problems very openly so we can go on as a society as Nova Scotia and be the province we can be. I think we would be a whole lot more rich if our people were working and were coming back.

People are coming back and resettling and looking for jobs and it’s difficult for them to stay.