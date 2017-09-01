LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins Jr. C Hockey club is pleased to acknowledge the support of local businesses for their community based program.

Gold Sponsor- Ryson Construction; silver sponsors- Elmwood Daycare, Shooters Bar and Grill, E-Commerce Solutions; and bronze sponsors- Davies Plumbing and Heating, Greg Burke Electric, Caldwell Roach Insurance.

Last week, three of the main sponsors were brought together to pose for a photo and the announcement of the team’s first player signing.

Nova Scotia Jr. C veteran goalie Tyler Williams was the Pens first signing, announced by the team on Aug. 9. The team has more player signings to announce, but are awaiting the finalization of paperwork from Hockey N.S.

To show your support through season tickets or sponsorship contact General Manager Terry Isenor.