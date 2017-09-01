Pictured are: John MacDonald (E-Commerce Solutions), Bud Davies (Davies Plumbing and Heating) , Florence MacArthur (Elmwood Daycare). (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins Jr. C Hockey club is pleased to acknowledge the support of local businesses for their community based program.

Gold Sponsor- Ryson Construction; silver sponsors- Elmwood Daycare, Shooters Bar and Grill, E-Commerce Solutions; and bronze sponsors- Davies Plumbing and Heating, Greg Burke Electric, Caldwell Roach Insurance.

Last week, three of the main sponsors were brought together to pose for a photo and the announcement of the team’s first player signing.

Nova Scotia Jr. C veteran goalie Tyler Williams was the Pens first signing, announced by the team on Aug. 9. The team has more player signings to announce, but are awaiting the finalization of paperwork from Hockey N.S.

To show your support through season tickets or sponsorship contact General Manager Terry Isenor.

Patrick Healey
Patrick Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

