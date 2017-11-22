Junior B Pens on fire

LANTZ: The goaltenders for the East Hants Junior Penguins and Pictou Scotians got a work out in the two teams game on Nov. 19 in Trenton—they faced 90 shots between them.

The Penguins Ryan Huestis faced the bulk of the action, turning away 51 of 54 pucks sent his way, as he backstopped his squad to a 4-3 shootout victory. Pictou’s Blake Meech stopped 33 of 36 shots during regulation and overtime play.

East Hants—who sits second in the Fred Fox division at 13-3-0-1 (Won-Loss-Overtime loss-Shootout loss)— was led by Adam Peruzza with a goal and an assist, while singles came off the sticks of Lucio Williams and Quinn MacDonald. Matt Peruzza picked up two helpers.

Against the Valley Maple Leafs on Nov. 10, the Peruzza brothers—Adam, in his rookie season, and Matt combined for 11 points in the contest. Adam had four goals and two assists, while Matt contributed a goal and four helpers.

Recently acquired Jesse Hamer had two goals and an assist, while Kirk Baylis had a goal and two helpers in the match. Jeff Connors had a goal and an assist. Alex Anthony and Quinn MacDonald each supplied two assists.

Ryan Huestis was stellar in goal turning away 35 of 39 pucks sent his way.

On Nov. 17, in a battle with the Cole Harbour Colts, East Hants fell 5-4 in a shootout in Lantz. Four different marksmen found the back of the net for the Penguins.

Kirk Baylis, Jesse Hamer, Dylan Evans, and Alex Anthony turned the red light on. Jeff Connors and Adam Peruzza each had two assists.

Ryan Huestis turned away 39 of 43 shots in regulation and overtime to be tagged with the loss.

East Hants was scheduled to host the Antigonish Bulldogs on Nov. 24 in Lantz, before hosting Cumberland Blues on Dec. 1 in a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.