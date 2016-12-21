NOTE: The following is a statement from acting Justice Minister and Attorney General Michel Samson, today, Dec. 21.

The province has amended its legal brief in the Alton Gas Appeal. A letter was filed with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Government has withdrawn a number of legal arguments raised in the brief related to duty to consult. The province affirms it has a constitutional duty to consult.

Our main argument in this case has and continues to be that government did consult extensively with the Mi’kmaq KMKNO and the Sipekne’katik Band on the Alton Gas project.

As this is a matter that remains before the court, we will be making no further comment.

The Sipekne’katik Band is appealing the Minister of Environment’s decision to permit Alton Gas to operate a brining operation at the Shubenacadie River estuary in Colchester County as part of its underground gas storage project.