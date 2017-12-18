KELLOUGH, Gordon Russell – of Shubenacadie, passed away peacefully in the wee hours of December 16, 2017 at the Magnolia Continuing Care Community, Enfield. Born at home, in Belnan, on November 15, 1928, he was a son of the late Janet (Grant-Britton) and Creighton Kellough. In 1949 he married the love of his life, Babe (Kathleen MacPhee) and together they bought a small farm in Shubenacadie. It was here they began their life together. Gordon was a successful poultry farmer and cattle buyer. After selling the poultry business, he continued to work in the poultry industry and to be a regular at the Thursday Cattle Auctions in Truro. Gordon enjoyed good food, good music, a game of cards or three, and spending time with family and friends. Gordon was predeceased by his parents; sister, Bessie Reid; half sisters, Hazel Lively, Mable Russell and Martha Blois; half brother, Henry Britton. Left to grieve are his loving wife of 68 years; daughters, Betty (Brian) MacPhee, Shubenacadie; Millie (Randy Marion) Cottrell, Wallaceburg, ON; Catherine Kellough, Milford; son, David (Joan), London, ON; grandchildren, Jo-Leigh MacPhee, Kentville; Mark (Crystal) MacPhee, Shubenacadie; Matthew Cottrell, Goodrich, ON; Douglas Cottrell, Ottawa, ON; great-grandchildren, Joshua and Brooklyn; sister, Verna Weatherhead; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Braeside Home for Special Care, Middle Musquodoboit and The Magnolia Continuing Care Community, Enfield for their special care given to dad while he was a resident of their facility. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. Visitation 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 19, with funeral service Wednesday at 3 p.m., Rev Martin Reid officiating; both in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2 Shubenacadie. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gordon’s memory can be made to the Shubenacadie United Church or the Alzheimer’s Society of NS. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Gordon may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com