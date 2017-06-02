Kennetcook man faces charges after fleeing police

GREEN OAKS: A 44-year-old man from Kennetcook is facing numerous offences after leading police on a chase on foot in Green Oaks area on June 2.

Colchester District RCMP officers attempted to pull the man, driving a pickup truck, over for speeding. However the man fled the area.

“The driver later left his truck and fled into a wooded area. He was tracked and arrested at 12:50 p.m. by an RCMP Police Dog Team,” said Nova Scotia RCMP spokesman Cpl. Andrew Joyce in a release on June 2.

Cpl. Joyce said the man, whose identity was not released, is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; flight from a peace officer; failure to comply with probation; and several other charges under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

The man is being held in custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for June 5 in Provincial Court.

Cpl. Joyce said the investigation into the matter is continuing.

