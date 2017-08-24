LANTZ: Liam Kidney might have been a late draft selection for the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, but that’s not distracting his focus and drive to make the team.

The Enfield product, listed at five-foot-11, was selected by the Screaming Eagles in the 11th round at this past June’s draft. Kidney impressed enough during the rookie camp that he saw himself brought to the main camp.

PHOTOS: Mooseheads edge Eagles in OT

VIDEO: Crowd files in at EH Sportsplex

And in his first preseason game—albeit a 4-3 overtime loss to the Halifax Mooseheads on Aug. 23 before the hometown crowd at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz—he did exactly what the coaches have asked him to do.

“They’ve told me to stay balanced, work on winning the battles in the corner and be more consistent,” said Kidney.

He said playing before family and friends meant a lot.

“It was pretty special to me,” said Kidney.

VIDEO: Lantz is Moose Country

Kidney said his camp has gone well.

“I’m battling in the corners pretty tough,” he said. “I went into the rookie camp just wanting to work as hard as I could to make the main camp.”

VIDEO: Second period starts

In the game against Halifax, he was listed as a -1 (plus/minus) with one shot on goal. That shot just hit the post and trickled wide of the net, or the crowd would have erupted in cheers.