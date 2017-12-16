Know the Law

Personal Injury Law with Stacey England

When you’re in a car accident, the last thing you want to do is wait for an insurance settlement to start getting your life back to normal. In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory that all automobile insurance policies include coverage for medical benefits and loss of employment income caused by the accident. This coverage is often referred to as Section B Benefits or Accident Benefits.

It provides up to $50,000 or four years of coverage for treatment of your injuries, and allows you to start the physical healing process as soon as possible.

Section B Benefits are an automatic no-fault policy most people don’t realize they have access to; you are entitled to these benefits even if you are at fault for the accident. Many people mistakenly believe they only have access to these benefits if they did not cause the accident and often lose out on these treatment and wage loss resources.

Once you’ve contacted the insurance company, you don’t have to wait to receive your Section B Benefits approval to start your treatment. If you’ve suffered a strain, sprain or whiplash injury then you are entitled to receive up to 21 treatments with a physiotherapist or chiropractor. These treatments must occur within 90 days of the accident.

Quite often your Section B Benefits claims adjuster may make a suggestion that you use the services of a particular chiropractor, physiotherapist or massage therapist. But it’s your decision where you go to for treatment, and there are a variety of highly experienced professionals to choose from right here in Elmsdale. It is not necessary to travel for treatment and most will work with you to direct bill the insurance company.

It is important that clients understand their Section B Benefits and get access to medical treatment as soon as possible. Your medical doctor is an important partner on your road to recovery, however, it is important to know that you do not require a medical referral to start your physiotherapy or chiropractic treatment if you sustained a whiplash injury. Accessing the right treatment at the right time can be key to your recovery.

In addition to treatment benefits, Section B Benefits provide you with wage loss indemnity benefits up to a maximum of $250 a week. These benefits are available if you have been placed off of work for 7 consecutive days within the first 30 days of the accident, and can be claimed in addition to your employment insurance medical benefits or other disability benefits you may qualify for.

Although Section B Benefits are an automatic part of automobile policies, the process of getting your Section B claim approved can be a time consuming and complicated one. That’s when it helps to have a personal injury lawyer on your team.

Burchell MacDougall LLP is one of the oldest and most established law firms in Nova Scotia, with offic es in Elmsdale, Truro, Halifax and Wolfville. The Elmsdale office is located at 550 Highway #2, Suite 205.