EAST HANTS: Seven goals.

That’s how many both the East Hants Pro Cresting Penguins and Cape Breton MacIntyre Chev Panthers managed to put past one another during a pair of Nova Scotia Female Midget Hockey League games in Sydney on Nov. 18-19.

In the first game between the two teams—East Hants who is second last and Cape Breton who is third in the seven team league—they skated to a 3-3 draw.

East Hants leading scorer Amanda Roache added two more to her season total, while Claire Renken added the other tally. East Hants led 2-1 after the first period, but the Panthers never went away.

Goaltenders Julia Carroll for Cape Breton and Savannah Wheatley, from Fall River, for the Pens backstopped their teams to the one point each for a tie.

In the back end of the two game road trip for East Hants, the flood gates opened after a 1-1 first period as Cape Breton led 4-1 late in the second before the Pens Jenna MacDow cut that to 4-2 with 35 seconds left.

Other scorers for the Pens were Claire Renken; Allie Silver; and MacDow with her second of the game late in the final stanza. Assists went to Gabby Fraser and Abby Wamboldt with two each.

Lauren Nickerson, also from the Fall River area, for East Hants and Taylor Cremo for the Panthers were between the pipes.

East Hants is set to host league leading and reigning champs Northern Selects on Dec. 3 at the East Hants Sportsplex. Game time is 11 a.m.