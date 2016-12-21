LANDRY (ELLINGWOOD), Deborah Darlene – age 56, Belnan passed away December 19, 2016 in the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Palliative Care Unit, Truro. Born in Halifax, she was a daughter of Sterling Ellingwood of Belnan and the late Jean Marie (Abriel) Ellingwood. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, the camp in the Gore, July 1st family fund raiser, washer toss and yard sales. Debbie always put family first above all and loved her dog, Alice Mae. She was thankful for her good friends who stood by her through her illness. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her. Besides her father she is survived by siblings, Joseph (Margaret) Ellingwood, Nine Mile River; Miles (Sylvia) Ellingwood, Shubenacadie; Connie (Murray) Fancy, Lantz; Richard (Linda) Ellingwood, Herring Cove; Joy (Myles) White, Belnan; Betty (Kirk) Wall, Belnan; Michael (Cindy Fenton) Ellingwood, Green Hill; Clate (Shelly) Ellingwood, Kitchener, ON; Karen (Wayne McDonald) Ellingwood, Coldstream; Jeannie (Greg) MacPhee, East Gore; godsons, Mark and Talon; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a nephew Joseph Ellingwood Jr. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. As per Debbie’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held by her family at a later date. The family extends their gratitude to the staff at the Palliative Care Unit for their exceptional care and compassion shown to both Debbie and her family. Memorial donations may be made to the IWK Health Centre. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Deborah may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com