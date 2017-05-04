HANTS EAST: NDP candidate Liam Crouse is well aware some might see his age as a drawback at the polls, he’s well aware he can rise above.

“I am a 22-year-old born and raised Nova Scotian and have spent my entire life in Hants East,” he said.

“Unlike traditional politicians who wait until they’re in their 30’s, 40’s, 50’s to consider a political route, here I am at the age of 22, fresh out of university. Politics for me isn’t a second thought, it is my passion and in my opinon most effective way to positively effect the community that has made me who I am today. I don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.”

While currently finishing up a Political Science degree from the University of Kings College, Crouse has been involved in the business world for a while.

“I come from a small business background. Throughout my childhood my parents ran and operated a small business as well as a tea-room. I followed in their footsteps and in my short time in adulthood have already owned and operated two small businesses of my own; a painting company and a photography business,” he explained. “The reason I identify with the NDP is because unlike Liberal and Tory messages which call for austerity measures the NDP takes the business model for growth (that being future investment) and applies it to budget spending.”

So far, Crouse says one of the big things he’s hearing on doorsteps are residents hesitant of his age and sees it as a lack of life experience, however, he chooses not to see it that way.

“During this campaign I will be graduating from the University of Kings College with a BA in Political-Science. The reason I want to be active in politics is because with recent political history in my beloved province we have seen politicians take the stage without the proper education on what institutes good politics. In my opinion, we need politicians who both understand what goes into good governance, and have a passion for seeing positive change in my community,” he said. “My most formative experience growing up was my involvement with the Shu-Mil 4-H club.

“Through the seven years I spent there I was imbued with a sense of community cohesiveness that I had never experienced until those years. Being shown opportunities to better both my community as well as myself. Being in 4-H also instilled me the value of seeing a need in the community and attempting to find a solution. In the years 2013 & 2014 (when I was 18 & 19 years old) I organized on-campus fundraisers at UKC when I heard about growing food-bank usage in the province while donations had stagnated.”

Instead of waiting for change to happen, Crouse said he’s anxious to be a part of the change.

“You can’t wait for someone else to better your community, if you want to see positive change then you need to be that positive change.”

