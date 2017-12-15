Live DJ party fundraiser set for Shumilacke Food Bank

By
Patrick Healey
-
Enfield-news

STEWIACKE: A local music production company is going out in style—with a fundraising party for the Shumilacke Food Bank.

B-Fish Productions will be hosting their finale party as a company in support of the food bank that serves the Milford, Stewiacke, and Shubenacadie regions.

The live DJ party is set to take place Dec. 22 at the Stewiacke Community Centre for a night of dancing and fun, running from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Anybody over the age of 19 is welcome. Admission is two non-perishable food bank items or $5 cash.

Coldstream Clear will be in attendance as well serving up some holiday specials.

The dance runs from 9-1 but organizers recommend getting there early as they’re expecting a full house.

SHARE
Previous articleChristmas spirit alive in Carrolls Corner
Patrick Healey
Patrick Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR