Local business owners replace stolen ripstik

ELMSDALE: For one Enfield girl, Tom Adams is Santa Claus.

Adams, who along with wife Dale Jollota own and operate Jymline Glassware in the Elmsdale Business Park, heard the story of Jorja English through the East Hants Wants to Rant and Rave facebook page.

Jorja, 15, went to a local fast food outlet in Elmsdale with family, bringing along her ripstik (a small scooter which resembles a skateboard); however they can’t be brought inside the restaurant so she left hers outside. When she returned, her ripstik was gone.

“I don’t really know what the world is coming to that someone needed to steal from a teenager,” said Jorja’s mom, Melissa Pickrem-English. “I think it couldn’t have been a local teen as I put the word out there on almost every local Facebook group page. I thought if some parent seen it then clued into their child coming home with a new one, but there are all kinds out there I know.”

She has seen postings of even Christmas decorations being stolen off the lawns. Pickrem-English said she works hard for things that she gives her child as do other people.

“Then people have the need to take it,” she said. “It feels horrible and you feel violated. All of us need to watch out for each other.”

Ripstik’s are a cross between a skateboard and a snowboard, and is decribed as the perfect ride for kids looking for the next big thrill. The board is distinguished by its pivoting deck and 360-degree inclined caster trucks, which offer a snowboard-like carving ability.

Pickrem-English said the kind generosity of Adams and Jollota giving Jorja a ripstik out of the kindest of their hearts is super heart warming, especially this time of year.

For Adams, it was just the right thing to do, and something his step-daughter Olivia would have wanted him to do.

“It’s the time of the year,” Adams told The Weekly Press on Dec. 13. “It sucks when a kid loses something of theirs. It’s just the right thing to do.”

Adams said when he met with Jorja and her mom, the teenager was appreciative, but quiet. All that he asked was if they wanted to do something, they could make a donation to the memorial trust set up in his step-daughter Olivia’s name, www.livstrust.com.

Pickrem-English said she read the story of Olivia, who was only 15 when she died as a result of a drug overdose, and it touched her heart.

“To hear the statistics on prescription overdoses is outstanding,” she said. “It made me clean out my medicine cabinet.”

She said hearing firsthand from Dale struck a nerve.

“When we went to pick up the ripstik we talked to them both and Dale gave Jorja a purple bracelet in memory of Olivia,” she said. “I think it hit a little bit just hearing Dale’s story and how easy things can happen.”

Adams said when he saw the post from Pickrem-English on facebook, he had no second thoughts about helping out. He had three ripstiks at his place, and his children were older so they weren’t being used.

“It wasn’t a big deal (to give Jorja one of the ripstiks),” he said. “I just didn’t want to see a kid lose out on something, especially at this time of the year.”