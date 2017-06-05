LANTZ: Al O’Neil, the lead singer of Hundred Proof, has grown up with ties to East Hants all his life, and come July 14, he’s excited to be able to perform on the same surface he learned to skate.

“I would have never thought in my minor hockey days that someday I’d be playing a guitar in here (Sportsplex), but I am thrilled to have the opportunity,” explained O’Neil, who will be playing alongside 10 other acts throughout the weekend.

The Tide Fest Music Festival sponsored by John A. MacDonald of E-Commerce Solutions by Canucks Inc. is a two-day event which will see performances on “Country Music Night” on Friday July 14 (8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.), and eight different acts on Saturday July 15 (3 p.m.-1 a.m.) at the Keith Miller Arena in Lantz.

The 11 acts are all local with the majority of bands/musicians having ties to East Hants or the local region, something that O’Neil sees as an ability to showcase local music talent.

“For us (Hundred Proof), it’s a great opportunity to get our name out there, that’s what it is all about right now, and we’re hoping to be playing in front of a sold out house at Tide Fest.”

For Samantha Power, a native of Newfoundland, who now calls Enfield home, Tide Fest represents the chance to play locally, while at the same time continuing to be involved in her new community.

“I think all musicians performing at Tide Fest would tell you it’s a great to play close to home, and I’m very grateful not only to perform, but to be a part of this unique and growing community.”

In the minds of Tide Fest Co-Chairs Rod and Pam Dickie, showcasing local, especially the music talent, is synonymous of what Tide Fest is all about.

“If you look at the event as a whole, the entire concept is geared towards both showcasing and benefiting the community, and the music festival is going to be a lot of fun,” explained Rod Dickie.

The Music Festival is part of a larger homecoming at Tide Fest which includes; the Guinness Book of World Record’s Washer Toss Tournament, Ball Hockey, the Canada 150 Sport & Cultural Fair, and the East Hants Sport Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The added entertainment is something not lost of the musicians headed to Tide Fest.

“I hope to play in the washer tournament, setting a world record, I think this one is going to be special” said JD Clarke, who is one of the headliners for Saturday. Al O’Neil plans to throw washers, and play ball hockey, while Samantha Power is excited to bring her young son Brantley to the Sport and Cultural Fair.

Tide Fest Music Lineup:

Friday: Makayla Lynn, Mac & Hawes, Hundred Proof

Saturday: The Wilderness, Sam Power, JD Clarke, No Curfew, Lounge Flys, Harmony, Shameless, Shaydid

Full Weekend Music Passes are $40, Saturday is $30, while Friday night only are $20. For those interested in purchasing Friday Night, or Saturday only passes they are only available online. Full Weekend Passes can be purchased either online at www.tidefest.ca, or in person at; the East Hants Sportsplex, McNeill’s Shell, Leno’s Stop Shop, Shooters Bar & Grill, Anthony’s Freshmart, Maritime Accounts Receivable, and Guardian locations in Elmsdale, Shubenacadie, and Stewiacke.