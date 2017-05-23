HANTS EAST: John A. MacDonald served on Municipality of East Hants council for almost a decade. Now, the Lantz resident is looking to make the jump to provincial politics as he runs against incumbent Margaret Miller, NDP Liam Crouse, and Green Party candidate Jenn Kang. We recently sat down with MacDonald to ask him about his campaign.

The Weekly Press: What spurred your decision to run?

MacDonald: I missed politics. I had fun with politics. I sat back and looked and said we need to have someone to actually do something as opposed to say they are going to do something and nothing get done. With the issues we have around here with health care, education and what happened with Bill 75, that helped me more in deciding, thinking, ‘you know what? We need a new government.’ I’ve been thinking about it since December, and I finally committed to doing it in February or March.

The Weekly Press: So what do you see as the main issues in East Hants?

MacDonald: Every issue in East Hants is the same as in Nova Scotia. I’ve been told stories where somebody wanted to spend millions of dollars and build a walk in clinic in Halifax. Know what they were told? No. We don’t need it here. Heath care, we need doctors, so if someone is willing to spend the money and build a walk in clinic somewhere and bring in two, three, or five doctors, I don’t know why the government is saying no and that it shouldn’t be there. People in East Hants are driving 30,-45 minutes today to a doctor, if there were told there’s a walk-in clinic 22 minutes this way, they can go there. Less stress on ER’s.

The other thing is the government of the day as put recreational money in every liberal riding except for this one. We have a municipal pool where the tax payers of East Hants are going to pay for it, but the Apple Dome got a whole bunch of money to have a curling rink. People in East Hants are going to pay for the pool here, and by the way, they’re also going to pay for the Apple Dome, but there’s no money to pay for a pool that has to be replaced. Hants North needs a new school. Hants East, that school is pretty quickly needing to be replaced.

What’s good for Nova Scotia should be good for East Hants.

The Weekly Press: What are you hearing door to door?

MacDonald: One of the big things is the “Anything but Liberal” debate, which doesn’t do anything for anyone. Most people who say that are something over anything else, elsewhere. Everybody’s wondering about the big things, health care, education, and jobs — there’s way too many young people working away, but if you can bring jobs you can work. And when I say jobs I mean good jobs. You’ve got to get good jobs. The move to part time is a big problem, but I don’t know what the government can do about it.

The Weekly Press: Why team Baillie and the Progressive Conservative Party?

MacDonald: When you consider the three, NDP is not an option for me, totally different from my values, and I’ve looked at leaders over the years and the ones we have now and I want somebody who is going to say something and actually do it and from all of my interactions with Jamie, what he says he will do, he will do. And anyone who knows me knows if I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it. I can’t be with a team that won’t do what they say. I know what he says we are going to do,we can do. Health care and education are going to take years to fix. It took years to break them, and it’s going to take years to fix. It didn’t break overnight —Stephen MacNeil certainly hasn’t helped over the past year —but it didn’t get broken overnight. To say within the first 100 days or the first years we’re going to fix something, it’s lies, all you re going to do is throw money at situations and that’s just temporary, not fixes.

The Weekly Press: What about your municipal government experience, do you think it’s going to help or hinder?

MacDonald: It’s going to be both.

I can’t have every answer, for any party to say they have all of the answers is kind of foolish. we can’t know everything, the answers might even come from outside elected officials. The kicker is, that’s what I’m used to. So if I don’t find it there, that’s what I’m going to be butting my head against.

Why can’t we respect the process? make it better. Sometimes it is like it’s a bunch of kids. It’s like a hockey game, if the ref lets it get dirty in the first period, you can’t clean it up in the third.

The Weekly Press: What’s something you want those in Hants East to know about you?

MacDonald: I hope that most of them know I’m approachable, I’m easy to talk to. I’ll look at all concerns and take them forward, whether I agree with them or not. Also, if I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it.