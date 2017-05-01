HANTS EAST: Business owner and former East Hants municipal councillor John A. MacDonald is seeking the nomination to represent Hants East as the Progressive Conservative candidate.

MacDonald — owner of E-Commerce Solutions by Canucks Inc. and founding member of East Hants Sports Heritage Society — says he’s ready to bring his communication and negotiation skills to the legislature on behalf of his community, Hants East.

“Our community is growing which is wonderful news, but the infrastructure and services are not keeping up with the demand,” says MacDonald. “We need a MLA who listens to the people and brings substantial change.”

He was elected to Cou­ncil for Municipality of East Hants in 20­08 and again in 2012, as well as appointed Deputy Warden for 2010-2011­, Chair of Planning and Advisory from 2010-2016 and is a proud Lantz Volunte­er with the Fire Department.

“After the most recent municipal election, it was only a couple of hours before my phone was ringing suggesting that I run provincially,” he said in a recent interview.

“I hear from community members who are frustrated at the mediocre services that are delivered in important areas like health care, education and infrastructure,” says MacDonald. “Hants East is looking for change and I’d like to be that person. The best way for me to bring change now is as a member of Jamie Baillie’s growing Progressive Conservative team.”

MacDonald can be found walking his Nova Scotia Duck Toller or at the East Hants Sportsplex watching hockey or soccer.