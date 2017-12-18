MACISAAC, Carol – Age 68 of Milford, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on December 16, 2017 at home. Born in Amherst, she was a daughter of the late Therence and Jennie Roy. She enjoyed the little things in life, visiting friends, baking, gardening, bargain hunting and day trips. Carol was always willing to lend a hand and was a volunteer in the community. In her quiet unassuming way, Carol showed great strength while facing life’s challenges. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by husband, Arthur MacIsaac; her daughter, Sherry MacIsaac-Hamilton (James), Grand Prairie, Alberta; grandchildren, Jennie Evelyn Wiswell and Joshua Clarence Wiswell; sisters, Evelyn and Irene of Ontario; brothers, Norman, George and Gerald of NS; Terrance of Ontario, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Patrick Jeffrey MacIsaac; brothers, Alvin, Archie, Alsid and Leslie. Visitation will be held 1 – 3 p.m. Friday, December 22, 2017 in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie followed by interment in St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Enfield. Father Mike Walsh officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences, words of comfort, and memories of Carol may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com