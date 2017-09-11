MacKENZIE, Hilda Isabel – Age 92 of Stewiacke, formerly of Shubenacadie passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2017. Born in Shubenacadie, she was a daughter of the late Percy and Jesse (Moore) Smith. Hilda loved being around her family and was always helping them out with any means she could. She enjoyed bingo, TV bingo and her $2 scratch tickets. She was always known as “Nana” to everyone who knew her. She will be missed by sons, Alfred (Suzanne), ON; Scott (Teresa), Victoria, BC; Daniel (Brenda), Stewiacke; daughters, Alice Sinisi, Pansy Tiscornia (Lynch) and Cindy (Stephen), all of Stewiacke; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Carl; son, Robert; daughter, Patricia and great-grandson, Keith Keddy as well as eight brothers and four sisters. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. A private family committal will be held at a later date. A special thanks to the VON and Colchester East Hants Palliative Care Team for their compassion and their care. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Hilda may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com