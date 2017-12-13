MACPHEE, Alden Donald – The family of Alden MacPhee are left to mourn his passing while finding comfort that his health struggles are over, and he is now at peace and re-united with his beloved wife Roslyn. Alden was born December 29, 1931 in MacPhee’s Corner, a place he loved and returned to as recent as this summer to see the corn fields. Alden was a hardworking, kind and unassuming man. He had a ready smile and enjoyed a good laugh. Always ready to lend a hand to family, friends and neighbors, he was a valued member of the community of Shubenacadie where he lived most of his life. In his youth, he worked in the woods in logging camps. Upon his marriage he began a career at Shaw Brick in Lantz, where for 43 years until his retirement it was a position of mutual respect. Alden was noted for his calm approach at work and made many lifetime friends. Alden was devoted to his wife Roslyn and his children. As Leonard and Sharon lived only 10 minutes away, Alden was a regular visitor and enjoyed helping out on their property. He loved and cared for many cats and dogs over the years, most recently his cat Marco, but his passion was horses, especially draft horses and particularly Belgians. For many years he faithfully cared for both his horse Shaun and Sharon’s horse Rusty. He is survived by his daughter, Fairlie; son, Leonard and daughter-in-law, Sharon; sister, Babe Kellough (Gordon); sisters-in-law, Trudy and Mary; brother-in-law, Nick; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Cleta (Lively) and Albert MacPhee and by his wife of 66 years, Roslyn Clare (Gass). The family invites the community to join them in celebrating Alden’s life with a visitation from 2-4 pm Sunday, December 17 in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie from where a funeral service will be held 2pm Monday, December 18, Rev. Martin Reid officiating. A reception will follow in the funeral home hospitality area. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the dedicated, compassionate and caring staff of two nursing homes, Debert Court, where Alden recently resided and where he passed away, and Glen Haven Manor in New Glasgow, where he spent many comfortable months over the summer and fall. Donations in Alden’s memory may be made to the NS Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Lung Association of NS. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Alden may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com