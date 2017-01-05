MACPHEE, (GASS), Roslyn Claire – Shubenacadie, died at home on December 28, 2016. Born in Shubenacadie on August 13, 1929, she was a proud resident of East Hants her entire life. Roslyn was predeceased by her mother, Marion (Wallace) and her father, Athelstan Gass. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Alden MacPhee; daughter, Fairlie; son, Leonard (Sharon); sisters, Trudy and Mary; brother, Nick; sister-in-law, Babe (Gordon); several nieces and nephews. Roslyn was a remarkable woman. She was a well-loved and highly respected educator, having inspired several students to embark on their own careers in public education. Aside from teaching, her passions were birding, gardening, animals, music and reading. She was a well-known birder, having taught herself to identify over 400 bird species by sound. She led birding classes, took hundreds of people bird watching over the years, and contributed to the Maritime Atlas of Breeding Birds. Roslyn’s flower and vegetable gardens were admired by many and she was often sought after for advice by both novice and experienced gardeners. When she wasn’t birding or gardening, she always had a book in her hand, usually accompanied by a piece of good classical or big band music. She loved to sing and performed in local choral groups. She also had a great fondness for dogs and cats, and provided homes for many throughout her life, most recently her cat, Marco. Roslyn’s finest accomplishments were as a devoted wife to Alden and a loving mother to her children. She was a very practical person, and would want those who knew and loved her to celebrate life, not to mourn. A funeral service was held December 31 in Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. Donations may be made in memory of Roslyn, to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the St. James Anglican Church, Shubenacadie. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Roslyn may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com