ELMSDALE: Seven year old, William Lutley, of East Hants will never get to meet his grandfather thanks to the careless choices made by an impaired driver 21 years ago.

Florence Daigle-Day lost her husband, William Daigle, that day, and her two children lost their father.

Since then, Daigle-Day has dedicated her time as Community Leader for MADD East Hants, reminding the public of the severe repercussions of these decisions.

Daigle-Day has so far placed four benches throughout the Corridor in honour of those who have lost their lives to drunk drivers, and to serve as a reminder. This week, she placed the fourth MADD bench at the Sobey’s in Elmsdale.

Their family met with The Weekly Press Dec. 6 on location to unveil the bench, a date they chose as it was Daigle-Day’s grandson William’s seventh birthday. She says the date is important because of how much these benches mean to their family.

Paul DeCoste is the manager at the Elmsdale Sobeys, he is happy to have the bench at their location, and is glad that it will be there to raise awareness for the cause, having been personally affected himself by impaired drivers.

“I’ve been personally touched by MADD, so this is the perfect opportunity to give back and to recognize,” he said.

“The loss of a friend is a tough time that doesn’t ever leave you.”

Daigle-Day wants to use any opportunity she can to remind the public not to drive while impaired this holiday season and beyond.