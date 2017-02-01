MAITLAND: A new kitchen isn’t usually something you go all out to celebrate, but for the Maitland Fire Department auxiliary isn’t something they’ve been striving for some time. And now it’s become a reality.

A crowd of about 50 people from the community came out to take in the open house and unveiling of the new kitchen at the fire department, aptly dubbed Kaye’s Kitchen after community member Kay Borden and her vast contribution to the fire service in Maitland.

Denise Miller, President of the Maitland Fire Auxiliary, along with chief Wayne Miller and members of the department officially cut the ribbon—ironically fire caution tape—to open the new kitchen during an open house filled with sandwiches and snacks of all kinds on Jan. 29.

“It was a two bum kitchen,” said Miller in explaining what the old kitchen was like.

The funding for the new kitchen came through Nova Scotia’s Community and Cultures department. They received just over $16,000 in funding support (75 per cent), and the new kitchen in total cost just above $22,000. The funding was originally intended to do the whole station, but they ran into some hiccups; however with Miller including a part that if any money was leftover they would do the kitchen, they were able to change the grant towards all of the new kitchen.

“Luckily, we were able to change that because that wording was in there,” said Miller.

Nancy Lake, vice president of the auxiliary, said the kitchen had been the same since she arrived there in 1974.

“We had no room to work,” she said. “The new kitchen is awesome. We worked hard.”

And now?

“It’s huge, we can have a party in here,” said Miller with a laugh. “This larger kitchen is going to give us the opportunity to have way more suppers, be more efficient, and work better in here.”

The new kitchen only includes the stove, fridge, and microwave from the old one, with it being a total gut of it. It does have a larger sink and a spot to put a dishwasher.

How does seeing the finished product make them feel?

“It brought tears to our eyes,” said Lake.

“Pretty proud,” added Miller. “For us to have that dream, and see it come to fruition is great.”

Miller said it’s a space for the community and they hope they will take advantage of that.

“It’ll make our jobs a lot easier,” said Miller.

And with a simple swipe of a knife from inside the kitchen on the fire caution tape Miller and Fire Chief Wayne Miller officially opened the kitchen to much applause. It is available for bookings by contacting Denise Miller at 902-261-2198 or through their Facebook page “Maitland Fire Auxiliary.”