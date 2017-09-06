CARROLLS CORNER: With one cut of the ribbon by Colchester-Musquobodit Valley PC MLA Larry Harrison, the dream of the Carrolls Corner Community Centres (CCCC) volunteer trail committee became reality.

PHOTOS: Official opening of Mastodon Trail held

Under beautiful sunshine, the Mastodon Trail was officially opened before a crowd of about 30 people on Aug. 26. It also marked the day of the connection of The Great Trail from coast-to-coast.

Jim Reid. (Healey photo)

“I’m glad you could come out on this exciting day for our community and committee,” said Jim Reid to the crowd, before the ribbon cutting.

Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley PC MLA Larry Harrison spoke on what it means to have the trail open.

Cassidy Peters of Lantz watches as the hula hoop goes towards the legs of the tables during the Hoop Hurl game, held as part of celebrations for the opening of the Mastodon Trail on Aug. 26 in Carrolls Corner. Read all about the trail opening inside this issue. (Healey photo)

“Having communities connect is one thing we need in N.S., and this is one more step towards having that happen,” said Harrison. “I want to commend all of you here in Carrolls Corner because you are doing a lot of very good work. I know it’s hard, but it’s energy worth expending that’s for sure.

“What you have put together in the past couple of years is really amazing. I hope you keep up that spirit.”

HRM Councillor Steve Streatch, the representative for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, was also on hand. He made a surprising and unbeknownst to the committee donation of $10,000 from his councillors account towards upgrades at the CCCC hall.

“To all the volunteers and the trail committee, I want to congratulate you on your hard work,” said Streatch, adding it’s been awhile since he’s had the opportunity to stand before them as their councillor. “This is a wonderful project you have undertaken for the betterment of the community. You have all worked so very hard on it.”

Councillor Steve Streatch speaks during the opening of The Mastodon Trail in Carrolls Corner. (Healey photo)

He said it involved a lot of “sweat equity” to make it become reality.

“There was a lot of support from the community, like the partnership with National Gypsum, HRM, the federal and provincial government, and that was great to see,” said Streatch.

Before he finished, Streatch announced he would be given the CCCC a donation of $10k—to big applause—to help the relationship between the hall and HRM “back on track.” The money will be used for new tables/chairs and lights.

“This is a very important part of the community I represent,” he said. “I wish you the very best.”

And with that, it was time to cut the ribbon to officially open the Mastodon Trail.

The trail committee. (Healey photo)

 

 

SHARE
Previous articleEmotional Sportsman win for Kirk Ryan
Next articleHalifax District RCMP investigating theft from golf course
Patrick Healey
Patrick Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR