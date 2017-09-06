CARROLLS CORNER: With one cut of the ribbon by Colchester-Musquobodit Valley PC MLA Larry Harrison, the dream of the Carrolls Corner Community Centres (CCCC) volunteer trail committee became reality.

PHOTOS: Official opening of Mastodon Trail held

Under beautiful sunshine, the Mastodon Trail was officially opened before a crowd of about 30 people on Aug. 26. It also marked the day of the connection of The Great Trail from coast-to-coast.

“I’m glad you could come out on this exciting day for our community and committee,” said Jim Reid to the crowd, before the ribbon cutting.

Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley PC MLA Larry Harrison spoke on what it means to have the trail open.

“Having communities connect is one thing we need in N.S., and this is one more step towards having that happen,” said Harrison. “I want to commend all of you here in Carrolls Corner because you are doing a lot of very good work. I know it’s hard, but it’s energy worth expending that’s for sure.

“What you have put together in the past couple of years is really amazing. I hope you keep up that spirit.”

HRM Councillor Steve Streatch, the representative for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, was also on hand. He made a surprising and unbeknownst to the committee donation of $10,000 from his councillors account towards upgrades at the CCCC hall.

“To all the volunteers and the trail committee, I want to congratulate you on your hard work,” said Streatch, adding it’s been awhile since he’s had the opportunity to stand before them as their councillor. “This is a wonderful project you have undertaken for the betterment of the community. You have all worked so very hard on it.”

He said it involved a lot of “sweat equity” to make it become reality.

“There was a lot of support from the community, like the partnership with National Gypsum, HRM, the federal and provincial government, and that was great to see,” said Streatch.

Before he finished, Streatch announced he would be given the CCCC a donation of $10k—to big applause—to help the relationship between the hall and HRM “back on track.” The money will be used for new tables/chairs and lights.

“This is a very important part of the community I represent,” he said. “I wish you the very best.”

And with that, it was time to cut the ribbon to officially open the Mastodon Trail.